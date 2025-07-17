Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,569 shares of company stock worth $8,533,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.52. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

