Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 374,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374,379 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $162,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $216.64 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.