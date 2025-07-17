Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $154.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

