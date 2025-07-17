Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.56 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.60.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

