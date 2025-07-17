Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.