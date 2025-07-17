Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,963 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

