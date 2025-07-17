Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,411 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,533,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

