GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

GE opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

