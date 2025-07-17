Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

