Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,117.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

