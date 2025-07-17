Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

