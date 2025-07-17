Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $363.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average is $314.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.