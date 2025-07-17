Napatree Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

