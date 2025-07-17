Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

