Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

