Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $24.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

