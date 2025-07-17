The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09, Zacks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $707.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $641.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.