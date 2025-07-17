Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

