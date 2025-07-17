Members Trust Co Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

American Express Trading Up 0.4%

AXP opened at $311.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.06 and a 200-day moving average of $290.92. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

