iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $91,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

