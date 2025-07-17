Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7%

C stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.