Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CLG LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.61.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

RTX stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $150.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.