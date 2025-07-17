Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

