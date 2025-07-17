Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

