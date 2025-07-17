Napatree Capital LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after acquiring an additional 431,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

