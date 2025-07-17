Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TGT opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

