Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $36.02 Million Investment in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 345,129 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 235.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

