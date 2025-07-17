Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,755 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

