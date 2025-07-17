Bailard Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

