iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.3%

IEFA opened at $82.58 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

