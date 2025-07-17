Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.89 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

