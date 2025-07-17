Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

