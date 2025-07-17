Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE T opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

