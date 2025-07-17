James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.