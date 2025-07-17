Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,942 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

