Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires 973 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $96.47.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

