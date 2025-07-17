Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

