Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $344.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.31 and its 200 day moving average is $396.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $309.71 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

