Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day moving average of $284.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

