Forum Financial Management LP Sells 415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.34 and its 200-day moving average is $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.