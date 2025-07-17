Members Trust Co Invests $515,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $573.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average is $553.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.