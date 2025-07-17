Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $523,541,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,144,000 after purchasing an additional 588,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3%

Eaton stock opened at $363.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.