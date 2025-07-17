Best Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Micron Technology are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods and services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns and broader economic conditions. Because consumer demand often fluctuates with economic cycles, retail stocks are generally considered cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.62. 58,269,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,440,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.32.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.12. 22,549,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,059,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.36.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.12. 23,400,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,232,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.83. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.67. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $506.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $5.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. 23,989,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,256,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

