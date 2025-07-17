Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

