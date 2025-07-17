Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – July 16th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Abbott Laboratories, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, Blueprint Medicines, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Aptorum Group are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market drugs and other medical treatments. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s potential for innovation-driven growth and, in some cases, dividend income. These stocks can be volatile, as their value often hinges on regulatory approvals, patent expirations and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $16.15 on Wednesday, reaching $787.90. 1,963,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,266. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.99. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 37,611,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,753,666. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. 4,535,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,498. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. 5,632,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. 4,242,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $129.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.01. 1,287,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Aptorum Group (APM)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,466,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APM

See Also