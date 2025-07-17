Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

