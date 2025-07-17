International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $281.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.10 and its 200 day moving average is $253.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

