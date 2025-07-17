Concord Wealth Partners Has $3.94 Million Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

