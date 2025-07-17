Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after buying an additional 104,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,448,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

