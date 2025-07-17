KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,774 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

